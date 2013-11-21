CARACAS Nov 21 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's January-to-September revenue reached nearly $87 billion, oil minister Rafael Ramirez said on Thursday, adding that investment would close out 2013 at $25 billion.

"In our audited financial statements up to the month of September, we had revenue of $86.872 million," Ramirez said during an oil and gas conference that included representatives of Russian energy companies broadcast on state television. "We are going to end the year with investment of $25 billion."

He did not offer comparative figures.

Earlier this year, he said 2012 revenue was $124.5 billion, while profit was $4.2 billion.

Analysts and bondholders tend to give less relevance to PDVSA's profits than it would for publicly listed oil companies because of its heavy social spending commitments.

Last week, the company announced a $4.5 billion global bond issue, adding that $1.5 billion of the issue would be sold to the central bank while the remaining $3 billion would go to service companies. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Jan Paschal)