MANAGUA Oct 24 Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said Monday that oil prices at $100 per barrel were "comfortable" both for producers and for the world economy.

"The price of oil is not having an impact on economic development, so we believe that $100 per barrel is a comfortable price for the world economy and for producing countries," Ramirez, who is also president of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, told reporters at an event in Nicaragua on Monday.

Ramirez was speaking at a meeting of countries in Venezuela's Petrocaribe alliance. (Reporting by Ivan Castro; editing by Andrea Evans)