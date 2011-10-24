* Ramirez in Nicaragua says $100 oil not hurting economy

* Venezuela insisting OPEC meet production targets (Adds details, background)

MANAGUA Oct 24 Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday that oil prices at $100 per barrel were "comfortable" for producers and for the world economy.

On Monday, U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 4.4 percent to settle at $91.27 per barrel. Traders attributed oil's run-up mostly to China's manufacturing data for October which, according to the HSBC purchasing managers' index, snapped three months of contraction. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

"The price of oil is not having an impact on economic development, so we believe that $100 per barrel is a comfortable price for the world economy and for producing countries," Ramirez told reporters at an event in Nicaragua on Monday.

Ramirez, who is also president of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, was speaking at a meeting of countries in Venezuela's PetroCaribe regional energy alliance.

Created in 2005, the alliance allows the nations to purchase Venezuelan oil on better terms.

"For countries that are part of this multilateral agreement, PetroCaribe guarantees more than 45 percent of energy security," Ramirez said at the event.

The South American OPEC member said it would insist the organization of oil producing nations meet its output target.

OPEC has not changed its formal output target since December 2008, and early comments from OPEC officials suggest the group's next gathering on Dec. 14 may result in another "no change" decision that leaves the door open for informal adjustments. (Reporting by Ivan Castro; editing by Andrea Evans)