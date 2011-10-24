* Ramirez in Nicaragua says $100 oil not hurting economy
* Venezuela insisting OPEC meet production targets
(Adds details, background)
MANAGUA Oct 24 Venezuela's Energy Minister
Rafael Ramirez said on Monday that oil prices at $100 per
barrel were "comfortable" for producers and for the world
economy.
On Monday, U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 4.4 percent to settle
at $91.27 per barrel. Traders attributed oil's run-up mostly to
China's manufacturing data for October which, according to the
HSBC purchasing managers' index, snapped three months of
contraction. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
"The price of oil is not having an impact on economic
development, so we believe that $100 per barrel is a
comfortable price for the world economy and for producing
countries," Ramirez told reporters at an event in Nicaragua on
Monday.
Ramirez, who is also president of Venezuela's state oil
company PDVSA, was speaking at a meeting of countries in
Venezuela's PetroCaribe regional energy alliance.
Created in 2005, the alliance allows the nations to
purchase Venezuelan oil on better terms.
"For countries that are part of this multilateral
agreement, PetroCaribe guarantees more than 45 percent of
energy security," Ramirez said at the event.
The South American OPEC member said it would insist the
organization of oil producing nations meet its output target.
OPEC has not changed its formal output target since
December 2008, and early comments from OPEC officials suggest
the group's next gathering on Dec. 14 may result in another "no
change" decision that leaves the door open for informal
adjustments.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; editing by Andrea Evans)