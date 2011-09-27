* Ramirez says 2012 output target is 3.24 mln bpd

* Says any production hike would be discussed in OPEC (Recasts, updates with Ramirez comments)

By Marianna Parraga and Enrique Andres Pretel

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 27 Venezuela aims to boost its oil output by more than a third to 4.03 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2014 as the OPEC member taps its vast Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.

Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA planned to buy equipment worth more than $43 billion over the next five years -- but that the country would only boost production in coordination with OPEC.

"We are not going to exceed our production (levels) unless it is coordinated with OPEC," Ramirez told a conference hosted by PDVSA on the Venezuelan coast on Tuesday.

He said the target for next year was 3.24 million bpd, up from current production of 3 million bpd. The current production figure he gave was higher than the latest official figures from his Energy Ministry, which said 2.77 million bpd was pumped in June. [ID:nN1E77A100]

President Hugo Chavez has nationalized most of the oil sector during his 12 years in power, scaring off many investors from South America's biggest oil exporter.

But Ramirez insisted the socialist government wanted to work with private business. "We don't deny private participation, we want it. We have private companies on board. No one can oppose this. We're going to do it and we're going to do it within the revolution."

Ramirez said PDVSA has increased oil sales to the Caribbean and Asia, and was now sending more than 460,000 bpd to China, which has provided billions of dollars of loans in return for oil supplies. Venezuela recently bought 38 drills from China, he added.

"WHO'S THE BOSS?"

The minister said Chavez's government wanted to work with outsiders -- but on its terms.

"We want international partners to come here with their technology and their expertise, but who's the boss? Us. Here we know how to produce enough oil and enough gas," he said.

The takeovers by Chavez's administration have triggered a string of international arbitration cases, but Ramirez said Venezuela would not be punished for defending its sovereignty.

Ramirez told a press conference that the latest lawsuit, by U.S.-based Helmerich & Payne ( HP.N ) over the nationalization of 11 its rigs last year, "made no sense". [ID:nS1E78Q1RG]

Asked about finances of PDVSA, the most important cash source for Chavez's socialist "revolution", the minister said debt to service providers had fallen by about 50 percent from the end of 2010, when it was almost $11 billion.

"We knew 2009 and 2010 were going to be difficult years after the fall of oil prices, and we gave priority to fiscal support. In the oil sector, we had to put on our boots and ride out the turbulence," Ramirez said.

The Venezuelan government is seeking to revitalize the declining oil sector through a program of boosting production at mature fields and a series of projects with foreign companies to develop the giant Orinoco belt.

OPEC said in July that Venezuela leapt ahead of Saudi Arabia in 2010 to become the world's No. 1 holder of reserves with 296.5 billion barrels, most of them in the Orinoco belt. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by David Gregorio)