* Ramirez says 2012 output target is 3.24 mln bpd
* Says any production hike would be discussed in OPEC
(Recasts, updates with Ramirez comments)
By Marianna Parraga and Enrique Andres Pretel
PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 27 Venezuela
aims to boost its oil output by more than a third to 4.03
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2014 as the OPEC member taps
its vast Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.
Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said Venezuela's state oil
company PDVSA planned to buy equipment worth more than $43
billion over the next five years -- but that the country would
only boost production in coordination with OPEC.
"We are not going to exceed our production (levels) unless
it is coordinated with OPEC," Ramirez told a conference hosted
by PDVSA on the Venezuelan coast on Tuesday.
He said the target for next year was 3.24 million bpd, up
from current production of 3 million bpd. The current
production figure he gave was higher than the latest official
figures from his Energy Ministry, which said 2.77 million bpd
was pumped in June. [ID:nN1E77A100]
President Hugo Chavez has nationalized most of the oil
sector during his 12 years in power, scaring off many investors
from South America's biggest oil exporter.
But Ramirez insisted the socialist government wanted to
work with private business. "We don't deny private
participation, we want it. We have private companies on board.
No one can oppose this. We're going to do it and we're going to
do it within the revolution."
Ramirez said PDVSA has increased oil sales to the Caribbean
and Asia, and was now sending more than 460,000 bpd to China,
which has provided billions of dollars of loans in return for
oil supplies. Venezuela recently bought 38 drills from China,
he added.
"WHO'S THE BOSS?"
The minister said Chavez's government wanted to work with
outsiders -- but on its terms.
"We want international partners to come here with their
technology and their expertise, but who's the boss? Us. Here we
know how to produce enough oil and enough gas," he said.
The takeovers by Chavez's administration have triggered a
string of international arbitration cases, but Ramirez said
Venezuela would not be punished for defending its sovereignty.
Ramirez told a press conference that the latest lawsuit, by
U.S.-based Helmerich & Payne (HP.N) over the nationalization of
11 its rigs last year, "made no sense". [ID:nS1E78Q1RG]
Asked about finances of PDVSA, the most important cash
source for Chavez's socialist "revolution", the minister said
debt to service providers had fallen by about 50 percent from
the end of 2010, when it was almost $11 billion.
"We knew 2009 and 2010 were going to be difficult years
after the fall of oil prices, and we gave priority to fiscal
support. In the oil sector, we had to put on our boots and ride
out the turbulence," Ramirez said.
The Venezuelan government is seeking to revitalize the
declining oil sector through a program of boosting production
at mature fields and a series of projects with foreign
companies to develop the giant Orinoco belt.
OPEC said in July that Venezuela leapt ahead of Saudi
Arabia in 2010 to become the world's No. 1 holder of reserves
with 296.5 billion barrels, most of them in the Orinoco belt.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by David Gregorio)