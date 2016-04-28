HOUSTON, April 28 Three tankers waiting to
discharge some 1.65 million barrels of U.S. crude at the
Caribbean island of Curacao will soon be joined by another 1.1
million barrels under way, as Venezuelan PDVSA's port delays
worsen due to growing imports, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The oil company last month awarded British BP, China
Oil and PetroChina large tenders to buy some 8.7
million barrels of U.S. and Nigerian light oil for delivery in
the second quarter, doubling its regular crude imports.
But equipment malfunctioning at PDVSA's main oil port, Jose,
has caused delays for loading and discharging tankers, curbing
crude exports and forming a backlog of vessels waiting to
deliver imports.
The Aframax Lillesand, chartered by BP and loaded on April
27 at Enterprise Products Partners' terminal in Houston, is the
most recent tanker with U.S. crude setting sail to Bullenbay
terminal in Curacao, according to Thomson Reuters vessel data.
The Aframax Drepanos is also on its way to the island, with
tankers NS Century, Paramount Hatteras and Angelica Schulte
chartered by BP and China Oil having arrived in Curacao since
mid-April. Wait times are over 10 days in some cases, the data
say.
"It's just a nightmare," said a shipbroker who did not want
to be identified. "If there is not a problem related to terminal
equipment, PDVSA is facing a payment delay of accumulation of
pending freight payments."
While the backlog of vessels has eased in recent days around
Jose, diverted tankers and more imports have created a similar
problem around Curacao, where PDVSA blends crude for exports and
operates a 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery.
As of April 27, 14 dirty tankers were anchored around Jose,
less than 18 in early April. But tankers waiting in Curacao have
increased to more than a dozen and some 80 vessels in total were
waiting around all PDVSA's ports in Venezuela and the Caribbean.
Traders and shippers consulted expect the backlog to
continue next month if Jose's problems are not solved as PDVSA
will start receiving Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude from BP. According
to the tender's terms, the British firm must deliver three
900,000-barrel cargoes from May through June.
PDVSA has not only increased crude imports, but it is also
buying more products since its domestic refining network started
having power and equipment problems at the beginning of the
year. This week it offered to buy up to five 300,000-barrel
cargoes of catalytic naphtha and high-sulfur diesel.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)