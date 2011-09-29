Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
CARACAS, Sept 29 Venezuela is setting up a joint venture between its state oil company PDVSA and Brazil's Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] to develop oil projects in its western state of Zulia, the Venezuelan government said on Thursday.
PDVSA will have a 60 percent stake and a subsidiary of Odebrecht, Brazil's largest diversified construction company, will have 40 percent. All oil and gas produced will be sold to PDVSA, said a statement in Venezuela's Official Gazette.
The partnership agreement will last for 25 years, it said.
Odebrecht, which also has separate contracts with the Venezuelan government for construction projects and transport, has been working in the Andean nation since the mid-1990s. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.