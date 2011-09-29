CARACAS, Sept 29 Venezuela is setting up a joint venture between its state oil company PDVSA and Brazil's Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] to develop oil projects in its western state of Zulia, the Venezuelan government said on Thursday.

PDVSA will have a 60 percent stake and a subsidiary of Odebrecht, Brazil's largest diversified construction company, will have 40 percent. All oil and gas produced will be sold to PDVSA, said a statement in Venezuela's Official Gazette.

The partnership agreement will last for 25 years, it said.

Odebrecht, which also has separate contracts with the Venezuelan government for construction projects and transport, has been working in the Andean nation since the mid-1990s. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)