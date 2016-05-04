(Adds PDVSA statement on port infrastructure)
CARACAS May 3 Venezuela's oil output may fall
to average some 2.35 million barrels-per-day this year, as the
South American OPEC country's cash crunch and shortages weigh on
production, according to energy consulting firm IPD Latin
America.
IPD's prediction comes on the heels of its quarterly sector
survey, which estimated Venezuela's oil output tumbled 6.8
percent to 2.59 million bpd in the first quarter compared with
the same period of 2015, due to drilling delays, insufficient
maintenance, theft, and diluent shortfalls.
That estimate is a whisker above the 2.53 million bpd
Venezuela produced in the first quarter, according to OPEC
numbers. But it marks the first time since the third quarter of
2008 that production fell in all districts, including the
extra-heavy crude Orinoco Belt, IPD added.
Given the operational woes, IPD has revised its 2016 output
estimate for Venezuela, the country with the world's largest oil
reserves to 2.35 million bpd.
"Our original forecast for 2016 annual production of 2.62
million b/d could still be achieved with an oil price hike in
the 70-80 US$/bbl range during the second half of the year," the
consultancy said in a statement.
Venezuela's Oil Ministry and state oil company PDVSA
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Official output figures are due later this year.
PDVSA said in a statement on Tuesday that it was installing
three new loading arms to speed up operations at the oil port of
Jose in eastern Venezuela, which loads some 70 percent of
Venezuela's crude exports. A union leader and a legislator in
March said technical problems with loading arms were causing
delays in filling and dispatching cargoes.
IPD said that longer well-completion times, re-routing of
gas from well pressurization to power generation, delayed well
maintenance due to "restriction of field services" and theft, as
well as a diluent shortfalls as leading to the output slump
between January and March.
"(There is a) minimal correlation between power sector
crisis and crude production fall," in that quarter, the
consultancy said, adding that PDVSA generates around 90 percent
of the energy required by upstream operations.
Downstream, however, Venezuela's key Paraguana Refining
Center (CRP) and El Palito refineries are exposed to the growing
energy squeeze, which has caused blackouts and rationing.
The estimates were making a buzz on Tuesday, as oil industry
players pondered whether Venezuela would reverse the decline.
"Perhaps what is most concerning is IPD's revision of
production estimates for the year as a whole, indicating
possible losses of around 500tbd over a twelve-month period,"
said BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research in a report.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernard Orr)