* Government aims for 3.5 mln bpd production this year

* Joint venture firms say PDVSA delaying payments

* Orinoco projects counting on foreign investment

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, March 2 The increasingly heavy debts of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA are hindering the OPEC nation's efforts to meet ambitious goals to boost its crude production this year.

President Hugo Chavez's government aims to increase output to 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2012, from 3 million bpd last year. It would be the biggest annual rise during the socialist leader's 13 years in power.

Much of the new production is slated to come from the vast Orinoco belt. But several executives at companies working with PDVSA said delays by PDVSA in paying its partners were creating severe bottle-necks.

"Some contractors have not even had one invoice paid since October, despite being involved in 'strategic' projects. We have only had one of our three pending bills paid," said one senior executive at a partner company who asked not to be named.

PDVSA has not given an up-to-date figure for its current debt to suppliers. But it has said it amounted to nearly $11 billion in 2010, and that it accumulated another $9 billion in the first six months of 2011 alone - a record high.

Its overall financial debt grew by more than a third last year to almost $35 billion.

PDVSA's partners say the frequency and timeliness of PDVSA's payments to them has worsened sharply since last year, including payments to companies providing crucial services such as setting up drilling rigs, laying pipelines and building highways.

The director of one oilfield services company told Reuters the payment problems from PDVSA and a lack of qualified staff were the two main challenges facing projects in the Orinoco, which often already lacked even basic infrastructure.

The extra heavy tar-like Orinoco oil fields are mostly located in rural areas that lack adequate power generation and water supplies, and in some cases don't have roads.

"We can't take part in the bidding processes (for exploration and production projects) because we would have to take out loans to buy the equipment that PDVSA needs, and PDVSA certainly will not pay us on time to meet those commitments," said the director, who also asked not to be identified.

PDVSA's mounting debt has added to speculation in the market that the company may be preparing to issue a new bond - although those plans look to be put on hold given a suspected recurrence of Chavez's cancer.

Last year, PDVSA sold notes worth more than $10.3 billion.

PARTNERS UNDER PRESSURE

Oil Minister and PDVSA President Rafael Ramirez has told partner companies operating in the Orinoco to work faster so the joint ventures can pump their first barrels this year.

The partners include global giants such as U.S. major Chevron, Spain's Repsol and Russia's Rosneft .

He wants each of six projects to deliver some 30,000 bpd in new production before the end of 2012, which would account for a big chunk of this year's total planned increase of 558,000 bpd.

The rest will come from older Orinoco projects, he says, and from oilfields operated by PDVSA in other parts of the country.

Ramirez said there are 270 drills now working in Venezuela, and that the number will be ramped up to a "historic" level of 373 by the end of this year, including 38 new Chinese drills.

Critics say the Chavez government has not invested enough in increasing output after it fired thousands of PDVSA managers following a 2002 strike at the company. The socialist leader has built up his support by spending oil revenue on social programs.

International energy organisations routinely give lower estimates for Venezuela's oil production than the levels reported by government, which added to the skepticism last year when it decided to stop publishing any certified data.

But PDVSA remains the financial motor of Chavez's leftist "revolution." During the first half of last year, it contributed $15.8 billion to the state's development fund and similar programs, triple the amount in the six months of 2010.

The six most-advanced new projects in the Orinoco, one of the world's biggest reserves of crude, are slated eventually to add a total of 2.1 million bpd to be processed by new refineries and upgraders, bringing investments of more than $80 billion.

Contractors say the two new Orinoco projects closest to production are Junin 10, operated exclusively by PDVSA, and Junin 2, where it is partnered with Petrovietnam. Both blocks have drills being assembled and well locations marked out.

Companies working in other blocks, however, have been reluctant to launch the early production phases at those projects without more solid financial guarantees from PDVSA.

In addition to the delays getting paid, a new higher windfall tax rate imposed last year by Chavez has made it harder for them to find much-needed financing from abroad, executives at the companies say.

Ramirez has said the tax rates will not apply to the new Orinoco projects until the joint ventures have recouped their investments - but some of those involved are still wary.

Ramirez has become a particularly prominent face of the government during Chavez's absence for surgery in Cuba, and he told PDVSA workers on Friday that the opposition would reverse all the gains of the "revolution" if its candidate, Henrique Capriles, wins a presidential election on Oct. 7.

"They say we need the multinationals to come back and reverse everything we nationalized ... They say our dear PDVSA must be deeply restructured," he said. "They're proposing dangerous things that we must confront and mobilize against." (Writing and additional reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Kieran Murray and Lisa Shumaker)