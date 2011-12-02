(Refiles to add dropped word in lead)
* Venezuela supplies cut-price oil to the region
* Deals won Chavez political influence, upset opponents
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Dec 2 Venezuela said on Friday it
plans to boost its oil storage and refining capacity in the
Caribbean while increasing energy cooperation between the 19
countries in the region that receive its crude at preferential
prices.
President Hugo Chavez has spread political influence with
the oil deals, which include the Petrocaribe accord and a
separate agreement with socialist ally Cuba.
Speaking at a Petrocaribe meeting ahead of a regional
summit in Caracas, Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said Venezuela
aims to ramp up its storage capacity in the region to 1.17
million barrels per day (bpd), from 244,000 bpd currently.
It also aims to increase its refining capacity four-fold to
548,000 bpd, from 135,000 bpd now.
Ramirez said Petrocaribe was "one of the main reasons why
countries in the area have been protected from the terrible
situation that has plagued much of the world economy."
But the minister said there were no immediate plans to
increase the amount of oil supplied under the deal, which added
to the crude sent to Cuba amounts to almost 200,000 bpd.
Venezuela's decision to increase its Caribbean storage and
refining capacity comes three years after its state oil company
PDVSA sold the Borco terminal on the island of Grand Bahama.
In terms of refining, the South American OPEC member
currently has minority stakes in the Cienfuegos facility in
Cuba, Jamaica's Petrojam and Refidomsa in Dominican Republic.
It plans to expand Cuba's Hermanos Diaz refinery, as well
as build a third refinery on the island and one in Nicaragua.
But the completion dates have been pushed back several times.
PAYMENT IN KIND
Chavez is aiming to win a new six-year term at an election
next October. His rivals in the opposition have been scathing
about the cheap oil deals, especially with communist-led Cuba,
and are expected to cancel most of them if they win power.
Ramirez said Petrocaribe shielded its members from the
volatility of oil prices, which no longer responded to market
fundamentals of supply and demand.
He said officials were looking into ways that more
participants could pay Venezuela for its crude in kind.
"We looked at all the free trade mechanisms, that is to
say, compensation in goods, food and services," he said.
"We've had an exchange like this of $870 million this year,
especially in food ... We're going to increase compensation in
goods and services. We've already had concrete experiences with
Nicaragua, Guyana, El Salvador and Dominican Republic."
Venezuela was always discussing how to begin supplying the
region with up to 100,000 tons of fertilizer a year, he said.
Separately, Ramirez said PDVSA had signed an agreement for
three Argentine companies - YPF SA (YPFD.BA) , Pluspetrol and
Enarsa - to work in mature oil fields in eastern Venezuela, and
for PDVSA to exploit crude oil and shale gas in Argentina.
"It's a new experience for us," he said.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)