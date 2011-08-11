CARACAS Aug 11 OPEC member Venezuela produced 2.77 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June, down from 2.79 million bpd in May, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The South American nation exported 2.41 million bpd of crude and products in June, compared with 2.48 million bpd in May. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; writing by Louise Egan; Editing by David Gregorio)