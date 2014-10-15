(Adds quote, background, details)
By Deisy Buitrago
MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 15 The recent slide in
global oil prices puts projects under heavy pressure, executives
at two major production companies told an industry conference in
Venezuela on Wednesday.
A four-month rout, which stemmed from signs of lower growth
and oil demand in Europe coupled with expectations that OPEC's
core Gulf members are in no hurry to cut production, has left
Brent crude below $85.
"This scenario puts projects ... in Venezuela under big
pressure," Chevron Latin America Managing Director Kelly
Hartshorn said at the Margarita Island gathering.
U.S.-based Chevron and state oil company PDVSA
operate the Petroboscan heavy crude joint venture in western
Venezuela. Chevron also has a share in the Petropiar oil
upgrader in the Orinoco belt.
Separately, Statoil Venezuela official Luisa
Cipollitti said at the conference that "mega-projects" globally
were under threat from the price fall.
"Prices ... have fallen and we don't know if in the future
there will be enough to cover the cost of these projects," she
said. Cipollitti estimated that more than half of the world's
biggest 163 oil projects required a $120 price for crude.
"It's a big challenge that means the industry has to improve
its efficiency rates, lower costs and increase capacity," she
added.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)