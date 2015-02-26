(Recasts with El Palito, Amuay, context)
By Sailu Urribarri and Alexandra Ulmer
PARAGUANA/CARACAS, Venezuela Feb 25 Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA's 146,000-barrel-per-day El
Palito refinery has been halted since Monday due to problems
with a compressor and a demineralization plant, union leader
Ivan Freites said on Wednesday.
"It's completely down," said Freites, adding there was no
indication of when the refinery would restart.
Amuay, the OPEC country's biggest refinery, is operating at
370,000 bpd, well below its 645,000-bpd capacity, because its
flexicoker and a crude distillation unit remain out of service,
Freites added.
Cardon, which along with Amuay makes up the major Paraguana
refining complex, is operating at about a third of its total
310,000-bpd capacity, workers and Freites said earlier on
Wednesday.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for comments
about the status of its refinery network.
Freites said the refinery problems were likely to affect the
domestic supply of gasoline. Last year, Venezuela rushed to
import diesel and gasoline after power outages hit the nearly 1
million bpd Paraguana. He stressed that fuel supplies around the
country were guaranteed.
PDVSA has experienced unplanned stoppages around its
refinery network in recent months due to blackouts, extreme
weather, and equipment failures. The company says it is intent
on improving operations via regular maintenance work.
But workers and Freites said a lack of spare parts was
impeding repairs.
Booting up Amuay's flexicoker, down since late last year
after power outages, for instance, has been complicated due to a
lack of spare parts, they said.
"They haven't completely repaired it because they don't have
everything on hand to be able to do so," one worker said.
The other worker also blamed Venezuela's chronic shortages,
which stem from currency controls that frustrate access to
dollars for imports.
The lack of parts has also stalled the repair of Amuay's CDU
No. 1, Freites said.
Cardon's naphtha reformer and two crude distillation units
have been halted due to system failures, workers and Freites
said. Freites estimated the reformer would be down for at least
three weeks.
The reformer has a capacity of 40,000 bpd.
CDUs No. 3 and No. 4 have also been halted at the plant,
located in western Venezuela.
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra
Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)