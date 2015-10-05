(Adds details on refineries, background)

By Alexandra Ulmer

CARACAS Oct 5 The president of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Monday crude was circulating at the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refinery Center (CRP) and that key processing units would be up and running between Wednesday and Thursday.

"Between Wednesday and Thursday everything will be working," PDVSA President Eulogio del Pino said in a message to Reuters.

An electricity blackout hit the world's second-largest refining center for most of the working day on Thursday.

PDVSA has said an electrical system fault cut power to the 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay installation and the nearby 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery, but did not cause any damage or injuries to workers.

The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at Paraguana last year prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.

Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of spare parts due to strict currency controls that crimp imports have left refineries chronically operating well below capacity.

Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often says sabotage is to blame for power outages.

PDVSA, under the year-long leadership of del Pino, says it is trying to modernize its refineries. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)