CARACAS Oct 5 The president of Venezuela's
state oil company PDVSA said on Monday crude was circulating at
the 955,000-barrel-per-day Paraguana Refinery Center (CRP) and
that key processing units would be up and running between
Wednesday and Thursday.
"Between Wednesday and Thursday everything will be working,"
PDVSA President Eulogio del Pino said in a message to
Reuters.
An electricity blackout hit the world's second-largest
refining center for most of the working day on Thursday.
PDVSA has said an electrical system fault cut power to the
645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay installation and the nearby 310,000
bpd Cardon refinery, but did not cause any damage or injuries to
workers.
The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with
unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at
Paraguana last year prompting PDVSA to import gasoline and
diesel.
Critics argue that a lack of maintenance and a shortage of
spare parts due to strict currency controls that crimp imports
have left refineries chronically operating well below capacity.
Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often
says sabotage is to blame for power outages.
PDVSA, under the year-long leadership of del Pino, says it
is trying to modernize its refineries.
