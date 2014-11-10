* State-run oil company is seeking 8 cargoes of gasoline,
ULSD
* Amuay and Cardon operations affected by power problems
* European diesel margins reach new high amidst strong
demand
(Adds market reaction, context)
By Sailu Urribarri and Marianna Parraga
PARAGUANA, Venezuela/HOUSTON, Nov 10 Venezuela
is rushing to import up to 2.4 million barrels of diesel and
gasoline after power outages hit its main refining complex, an
unusual buying spree that has boosted U.S. and European fuel
prices and threatens to worsen the OPEC member's financial woes.
State-run oil company PDVSA has told traders since Friday
that it wants to buy up to two 300,000-barrel cargoes of ultra
low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) plus another six 300,000-barrel cargoes
of gasoline, a fuel it rarely buys overseas, for delivery in a
week's time, traders told Reuters on Monday.
The sudden demand follows major disruptions to Venezuela's
nearly 1 million barrel per day (bpd) Paraguana refining
complex, which remained partly out of action on Monday,
according to workers.
The larger part of the complex, the 645,000 bpd Amuay plant,
was halted last week following a blackout, while a storm
affected adjacent 310,000 bpd Cardon plant during the weekend.
Power has since been restored and officials are in the early
stages of bringing the units back online to have them running by
Thursday. Workers added Amuay operations were back to 55 percent
of capacity on Monday, while Cardon remained fully shut.
"We have had power problems in the past (at Cardon), but the
whole steam system was affected this time and the refinery was
completely paralyzed," a worker said.
The fuel purchases, which were not made via formal tenders,
would be the largest by Venezuela since an accident hit its
largest refinery, Amuay, in 2012. They come at a delicate moment
for PDVSA, which has already come under criticism for importing
crude oil for the first time, and faces declining revenues due
to a 30 percent slump in global oil prices.
REFINERY WOES
With much of its 1.3 million bpd domestic refining capacity
out of order, PDVSA is asking several trading firms to submit
offers for up to three gasoline RON 95 cargoes, three gasoline
RON 91 cargoes and two ULSD cargoes.
Tankers must be at sea in order to be delivered by a Nov. 17
deadline, traders said. They must unload at any of PDVSA's
terminals, especially at the Carenero and El Palito ports that
serve Venezuela's domestic market.
The company told traders the ULSD cargoes can be also
delivered to the Isla refinery, operated by PDVSA, in Curacao.
Isla also had problems last week due to a gas leak and a
fire. PDVSA said operations were not affected, but the facility
has been working at half capacity in recent years because of
power and steam problems.
PDVSA's smallest refineries, El Palito and Puerto la Cruz,
have not fully restarted after planned maintenance work was
extended, affecting the deep conversion units that produce light
fuels such as gasoline and diesel.
SHORT TIMEFRAME
Gathering eight cargoes of finished fuels may be difficult
given the short timeframe PDVSA is looking for and its
well-known cashflow problems, the traders added.
If PDVSA finally receives all the cargoes, it would have to
pay some $280 million in the coming 35 days, traders estimated,
at a time when the state-run oil company faces debt maturities,
a declining price for its oil exports while increasing crude
imports.
The company in October had tendered to buy up to six 300,000
barrel cargoes of ULSD, reformate and catalytic naphtha. Those
cargoes must be delivered and paid in November as well.
In August 2012, PDVSA gathered a fuel armada to supply its
domestic market and meet its exports obligations after a severe
explosion hit Amuay, leaving over 40 people dead. The purchases,
which lasted during the following year, affected its net income.
Strong demand in Latin America and the United States plus
refinery woes in Europe are boosting European diesel refinery
margins, which reached a 21-month high on Monday.
PDVSA last week said Amuay's restart process would take some
six days and in a weekend communique it said there had been no
impact to "core" processes at Cardon after the storm.
But workers offered a different picture.
"Right now, Cardon is like Amuay was straight after the
problem there. Productive activities are zero," said one worker,
who asked not to be named, adding the refinery's steam system
had collapsed. A restart would take two days, he said.
Three of five crude distillation units at Amuay were back in
operation, workers said, meaning crude processing was
increasing, though the refinery still needs to restart its deep
conversion units in order to produce finished fuels.
PDVSA union leader Ivan Freites said both refineries should
be fully operating by the end of the week.
PDVSA said it had enough fuel inventories to cover domestic
and international demand, but it did not elaborate.
Requests to PDVSA for comments on the imports went
unanswered.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London, Andrew
Cawthorne in Caracas; Editing by Bernard Orr and Marguerita
Choy)