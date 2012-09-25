* Deal increases long-term oil supply - Ramirez
* Venezuela currently sending 270,000 bpd to Reliance
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, Sept 25 Venezuela will partner with
India's Reliance Industries to develop a block in the
South American country's Orinoco extra heavy crude belt,
Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday.
Ramirez also said that Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA
had agreed to increase the amount of oil it sends to Reliance to
300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), rising to 400,000 bpd, under a new
15-year contract.
PDVSA had agreed in 2008 to ship some 150,000 bpd to the
Indian company, and Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday that
Venezuela was currently sending 270,000 bpd to Reliance.
Under President Hugo Chavez, the OPEC nation has been
seeking to diversify its oil sales - which make up about 96
percent of its total export earnings - away from its biggest
traditional customer, the United States.
The Venezuelan government is pinning its hopes for its oil
industry on a string of ambitious projects to develop the
Orinoco belt, which is one of the biggest mostly-untapped
reserves of hydrocarbons left in the world.