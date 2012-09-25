* Deal increases long-term oil supply -Ramirez
* Venezuela currently sends 270,000 bpd to Reliance
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, Sept 25 Venezuela will hike the amount
of oil it is sending to India's Reliance Industries
and signed a new 15-year supply contract with the company on
Tuesday, the oil minister said.
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said the South American OPEC
nation was currently sending 270,000 barrels per day to Reliance
under a 2008 agreement, an amount that would increase to between
300,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd.
Ramirez told reporters that Reliance was keen to help the
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA develop a project in the
Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.
"We are going to work together in the Ayacucho area ... and
particularly in Boyaca block 4," he said after meeting Reliance
executives in Caracas. "We have advanced a lot and we are
looking for strong partners for these big investments."
Under President Hugo Chavez, Venezuela has been seeking to
diversify its oil sales, which make up about 96 percent of its
total export income, away from its biggest traditional customer,
the United States.
On Tuesday, Ramirez said PDVSA was exporting an average of
640,000 bpd to China, which has become a key source of funding
for Chavez's socialist administration. Ramirez said total
exports to Asia would soon pass PDVSA's goal of 800,000 bpd.
The Venezuelan government is pinning hopes for its oil
industry on a string of ambitious projects to develop the
Orinoco belt, which is one of the biggest mostly-untapped
reserves of hydrocarbons left in the world.
The Ayacucho and Boyaca areas, in which Reliance has
expressed interest, each have the capacity to pump some 200,000
bpd, Ramirez said. "We are going to review the development plan
and see if they will participate in it," he said.
Reliance and PDVSA also plan to work together on studies of
how to update and improve Venezuela's refinery network, as well
as PDVSA's plans to tap offshore natural gas reserves, including
the long-delayed Mariscal Sucre project, which is due to begin
extraction before the end of this year.