By Marianna Parraga and Daniel Bases
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, April 27 Venezuela, struggling
to pay for essential items such as food and medicine amid strict
foreign currency controls, may have failed to collect about a
third of its potential oil revenue in 2014, a Reuters analysis
suggests.
The OPEC member nation likely realized just over $50 billion
in oil revenue in 2014, according to an analysis of publicly
available data and estimates based upon past performances of
Venezuela's oil sector.
But as a result of generous financing mechanisms to allied
nations through cooperation agreements and imports of crude oil
and various products, Venezuela potentially deprived itself of
about $24 billion in oil revenue last year, the analysis
suggests.
An exact figure for both realized and deprived revenues is
unavailable given the absence of specific data from Venezuela's
state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and the
government.
The fact that the country holds the world's largest proven
crude reserves has generally persuaded investors that it can
afford to service its debts, in spite of Caracas' rhetoric
lambasting capitalist imperialism.
That confidence is eroding amid the collapse in oil prices
and the crumbling of the state-led economic model, resulting in
prices on sovereign and quasi-sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated
debt dropping to levels typically associated with a default.
Analysts have found it increasingly difficult to square how
PDVSA will bring in enough revenue to meet its obligations,
given its underinvestment in production operations that
jeopardize oil output.
Venezuela's practice of subsidizing the cost of gasoline for
domestic consumption for less than it costs to produce, as well
as agreements to ship oil under barter pacts to Cuba or relaxed
credits to other Caribbean nations, hurts the flow of revenue to
the government.
China has loaned Venezuela more than $50 billion since 2007,
to be repaid with crude oil and product shipments. Nearly half
of that amount has been paid off, including about $14.5 billion
worth of oil last year, according to the Reuters analysis.
Venezuela and China agreed to change the terms for its debt
repayment starting in the fourth quarter of last year, implying
fewer barrels were being sent to pay off its debt to Beijing.
However, the renegotiated deal with China late last year and
adjustments to its barter and/or relaxed credit agreements with
Cuba and other Caribbean nations create uncertainty as to how
much money Venezuela has been finally collecting in recent
months.
The government said in 2013 it received $9.6 billion back
from the China Development bank, which was added to its coffers.
This money represented the difference between the negotiated
price on the oil and the real market price paid by China.
PDVSA has not yet released its audited 2014 financial results
that contain this figure, making a definitive calculation
impossible.
In the case of Petrocaribe and other bilateral agreements,
the balance of crude oil and products sent in 2014 assumes a 19
percent drop in volume, as indicated in preliminary figures
delivered by PDVSA and the Petroleum Ministry to the Venezuelan
Congress in January.
PDVSA did not respond to requests from Reuters for comments
on the analysis nor to specific questions on the Chinese loans
and adjustments to the Petrocaribe program.
