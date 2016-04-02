CARACAS, April 2 Venezuelan State-run oil
company PDVSA said on Saturday its support for the
national soccer team had never waned, rebuffing comment from the
country's soccer federation (FVF) that it hadn't paid any of the
agreed sponsoring money last year.
"PDVSA has never stopped honoring its obligations with the
Venezuela Football Federation," said the company in a statement,
without offering specifics.
The federation has said that the lack of funding from PDVSA,
its chief sponsor, has hurt its ability to train and travel and
made it impossible to attract a world-class international coach.
OPEC member nation Venezuela is in the midst of a severe
recession which has been aggravated by a slump in oil prices.
