By Marianna Parraga and Mircely Guanipa
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the
scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits
scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a
tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.
The vessel is among many that are constantly contaminated at
two major export terminals where they load crude from
Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA. The water here has an
oily sheen from leaks in the rusty pipelines under the surface.
That means the tankers have to be cleaned before traveling
to many foreign ports, which won't admit crude-stained ships for
fear of environmental damage to their harbors, port facilities
or other vessels.
The laborious hand-cleaning operation is one of many causes
of chronic delays for dozens of tankers that deliver Venezuela's
principle export to customers worldwide, according to three
executives of the state-run firm, eight employees of maritime
firms that contract with PDVSA and Thomson Reuters
vessel-tracking data. Other reasons include delayed repairs and
impoundments by service providers that are owed money by
cash-strapped PDVSA.
Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's Oil Ministry responded to
requests for comment about the firm's maritime operations.
The tankers sidelined for cleaning provide a vivid example
of the firm's downward spiral: Lacking the cash to properly
maintain ships, refineries and production operations - or to pay
business partners on time - PDVSA can't boost exports, which is
its only option for raising more cash.
The lagging exports crimp the flow of cash back to the
country's crippled socialist economy, as citizens struggle daily
amid soaring inflation and shortages of food and medicine.
Because Venezuela relies on oil for more than 90 percent of
export revenues, the problems of its state-run oil company pose
a national crisis.
Venezuela's crude exports declined 8 percent to 1.69 million
barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter versus the same
period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
When oil prices were high, crude and fuel exports almost
entirely financed an elaborate system of government price
controls and social subsidies that maintained the popularity of
late President Hugo Chavez, the socialist firebrand.
Although embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
insists the government has maintained social programs, he has
publicly acknowledged that lower oil prices have left the
government with less money to finance them.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to a
request for comment about the nation's social spending.
THOUSANDS OF BRUSH STROKES
At oil export terminals around the world - where crude leaks
like those in Venezuela are relatively rare - an oil-stained
tanker would normally be taken out of the water and cleaned with
industrial equipment in a dry dock.
But Venezuela has just one small dry dock and lacks the cash
or the time to send its soiled tankers there for proper
cleaning, according to the PDVSA executives, ship captains and
two workers from tanker cleaning companies.
So workers on a small fishing boat clean the giant tanker
with thousands of scrub-brush strokes. The work - which involves
scouring ships above and below the water line - can take up to
ten days per vessel, a worker involved in the cleaning said.
In a scene witnessed by Reuters in April, workers wearing
scuba suits baked on the deck of a small boat as they reached
out with brushes to scrub the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker leased
for one trip by a PDVSA customer.
The workers labored just offshore from Amuay beach, near a
tourist hub and PDVSA's largest refinery. The crews here have
washed so many vessels in recent months that they have dubbed
their operation "the boatwash".
In nearby Maracaibo Lake - where tankers are stained at the
export terminals - a scuba diver died in an accident this week
while inspecting a leaking pipeline.
Jose Bermudez, a 40-year-old father of two, drowned after
the line connected to his air supply got tangled in the
propeller on his boat, according to union representatives.
The Professional Union of Scuba Divers and Marine Staff from
Zulia state had previously requested that PDVSA replace the
propellers with a different propulsion system, the organization
said.
A supervisor at PDVSA's Western division on Monday confirmed
the accident but declined to answer further questions.
PDVSA's maritime crisis is uniquely dire, said George Los, a
senior tanker market analyst at U.S. ship brokerage Charles R.
Weber Company.
"I can't think of any situation similar to this anywhere
else in the world right now," he said.
LEASES AT $1 MILLION PER MONTH
Eighteen of the 31 oil tankers PDVSA owns were out of
commission at the end of March, according to Thomson Reuters
vessel-tracking data and six maritime industry employees, who
spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Several needed cleaning, while others need repairs,
according to the data.
To keep oil flowing, PDVSA leases more than 50 tankers -
each at a cost of between $800,000 to $1 million per month,
according to three captains and ship brokers involved in lease
contracts with PDVSA and Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data.
That is more than double the number of vessels it typically
leases to complement its own fleet of tankers, according to the
sources.
It's a short-term fix that is driving up costs and exposing
PDVSA to further detentions or seizures of vessels when it does
not pay leasing fees on time.
Several ship owners, exasperated by payment delays, have
sought court orders to have the oil on board the tankers
impounded, according to three sources involved in some of the
disputes and a court document seen by Reuters.
Russian shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot in October won a
court order to seize a $20 million Venezuelan crude cargo from a
Sovcomflot tanker as partial payment on a $30 million debt.
The tanker was carrying crude to the Caribbean island of St.
Eustatius.
Sovcomflot did not respond to requests for comment.
Six other PDVSA vessels are stuck in yards in Portugal,
Turkey and Curacao, either for lack of payment or because PDVSA
has not supplied the necessary parts for repairs, according to
two shippers and an executive of a firm supplying equipment to
PDV Marina, PDVSA's maritime branch.
THE 'VENEZUELA CLAUSE'
Most port owners have to pay fees if they delay tankers from
loading or unloading at their docks. But PDVSA, which operates
terminals in Venezuela, has traditionally refused to include
such penalties - known as demurrage fees - in its contracts with
shipping companies that move Venezuelan oil.
At least five major shipping companies, however, are now
pushing back on that practice, according to oil traders and
contracts signed by PDVSA. The shippers now include a so-called
"Venezuela clause" in their contracts.
The penalties can be as much as $23,500 per day, according
to recent shipping contracts with PDVSA seen by Reuters.
One contract specifies that PDVSA must pay demurrage for
delays resulting from workers strikes, the late arrival of tug
boats and even for drug inspections - a nod to international
investigations into Venezuela's role in the global drug trade.
Some tanker-leasing companies and service providers also
charge PDVSA above-market rates because of the risk of delayed
payments, two shipbrokers told Reuters.
Similar operational problems plague PDVSA's oil drilling and
refining operations. Once the pride of the country's economy,
the state-run firm saw crude production plummet last year to a
23-year low.
The crisis has now reached the point where state-run PDVSA
can't buy spare parts to keep oil fields pumping, pay workers
enough to feed their families, or keep its tankers on the water,
the PDVSA executives and maritime company employees told
Reuters.
The rising costs and falling exports, in turn, are depriving
the firm - and the country - of the commodity it needs most:
dollars.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Caracas and
Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Simon Webb and Brian Thevenot)