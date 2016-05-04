HOUSTON May 4 Venezuelan crude sales to the
United States declined 8.3 percent in April to 734,700 barrels
per day (bpd) compared with the same month of 2015, amid delays
at PDVSA's main ports, according to Thomson Reuters trade flows
and vessel tracking data.
State-run oil firm PDVSA and its joint ventures sent a total
of 45 crude cargoes to customers in the United States last month
versus 54 cargoes in April of 2015 and 52 in March.
Equipment malfunctioning at Jose port has been occurring
since March, causing delays to load and discharge tankers. This
has also resulted in a backlog of vessels around PDVSA's
Bullenbay terminal in the Caribbean island of Curacao.
PDVSA this week said it is installing three new loading arms
to speed up operations at Jose.
PDVSA's refining unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum,
was the main receiver of Venezuelan crude in April with 13
cargoes, followed by Valero Energy with 11 cargoes and
Phillips 66 with 7 cargoes.
Delays at Curacao to discharge imports of U.S. light crude
that is being used as diluent for Venezuela's extra heavy oil
caused a decline in sales of blend crudes such as Merey, one of
PDVSA's main grades for exports.
Exports of traditional crudes to the United States such as
Boscan, Corocoro, Morichal and Hamaca also fell, according to
the data, made with preliminary figures.
As of May 4, more than 30 dirty tankers were waiting to load
and discharge oil at Jose and Bullenbay terminals, including
five U.S. crude cargoes sold to PDVSA by British BP and
China Oil. Wait times have shortened in Jose in recent days, but
loading or discharging at Bullenbay is taking more than five
days, the data say.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Diane Craft)