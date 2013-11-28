By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS Nov 28 Venezuela's oil minister said on
Thursday that OPEC should maintain its current production levels
at next week's meeting, and any easing of sanctions on Iran
would let the group reorganize itself.
"Inventories are being built up and it's above all the
averages. There's too much oil, there's more than 2 million
barrels that have to be collected," Petroleum Minister Rafael
Ramirez told a news conference in Caracas.
"Our position (at the Dec. 4 meeting in Vienna) will be to
maintain the current production levels. Lifting the sanctions on
Iran will allow it (OPEC) to recompose itself."
He said some in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries had exceeded their quota of the overall 30 million
barrel-per-day (bpd) production limit.
"Those inside OPEC who have exceeded their 'ceiling' will
have to make adjustments," Ramirez said, in an apparent
reference to OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia. He did not elaborate.
Venezuela and Iran are both seen as among the more hawkish
members of OPEC, and Ramirez hailed the agreement struck between
Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear program.
The deal, which marked a turning point in U.S. relations
with Iran that have been fraught for decades, allows a six-month
period of limits to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for up to
$7 billion worth of sanctions relief.
"There was direct aggression against the people of Iran," he
said. "We are happy because we don't want blood shed over oil."
The agreement, which halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear
activity, its higher-grade enrichment of uranium, amounts to a
package of confidence-building steps towards reducing tension
and creating a more stable, secure Middle East.
The deal includes the easing of European Union shipping
insurance sanctions that could boost Iran's crude exports by as
many as 400,000 bpd, according to an analyst.
Iranian oil sales have declined by more than half from their
2011 levels, to about 1 million bpd, as a result of combined EU
and U.S. sanctions on oil trade, shipping insurance and banking.
Western bans on investment in Iran's energy sector, or the
provision of technical services, remain firmly in place.
