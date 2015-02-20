(Adds reaction, background, quotes)
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Feb 19 Venezuelan arrested opposition
leader and Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma on
Thursday in a move the government said was needed to halt a
U.S.-backed coup plot but foes decried as tyranny.
Intelligence agents took the 59-year-old veteran politician
from his office in the banking district of Caracas after
breaking down doors and firing shots in the air, witnesses said.
"I just saw how they took Ledezma out of his office as if he
were a dog," wrote opposition legislator Ismael Garcia via
Twitter. "They broke down the doors without an arrest warrant."
The arrest comes a year after the outbreak of opposition
protests calling for President Nicolas Maduro's resignation that
rocked the OPEC nation and sparked violence killing 43 people.
Protesters and security forces have clashed sporadically
around that anniversary, while a shrinking economy and chronic
product shortages have sent Maduro's popularity tumbling.
His government in recent days said dissident air force
officers had been planning to topple Maduro in league with
opposition leaders and the United States. Officials cited an
opposition document signed by Ledezma that called for a
"national transition" as evidence he was involved.
Ledezma's wife and aides said late on Thursday they did not
know his whereabouts or what he might be charged with.
Opposition leaders including two-time presidential candidate
Henrique Capriles gathered at an intelligence detention center,
known by some as "The Tomb," to demand his release.
In a live broadcast, Maduro accused Ledezma of links to an
effort to topple the socialist government.
"On the orders of state prosecutors, he was captured and
will be processed by the Venezuelan justice system for crimes
committed against the peace of the country," the president said
during a meeting with supporters at the presidential palace.
RADICAL OPPOSITION WING
Ledezma joined the radical wing of the opposition in calling
for "La Salida" or the "The Exit" of Maduro during the 2014
protests. Twice elected mayor, he was steadily stripped of many
of his powers by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
Upstaged by younger opposition leaders, Ledezma is not seen
as a future leader or even a standard-bearer of the opposition
movement. Government supporters dub him "The Vampire" and mock
him as an ageing dinosaur.
Maduro frequently denounces alleged coup plots by opposition
leaders, usually without presenting much evidence. His
predecessor, Hugo Chavez, survived a brief coup in 2002 amid
protests supported by Ledezma among other opposition leaders.
Following Ledezma's arrest, Twitter users reported small
street demonstrations in an upscale part of Caracas that was a
center of protests last year.
Economic conditions have worsened since the 2014 protests,
with tempers flaring in long supermarket lines as shoppers
struggle to track down staples such as detergent, milk and
chicken.
Tumbling oil prices have left the OPEC nation struggling to
meet its budget needs amid bulging foreign debt payments. The
government launched a currency devaluation of almost 70 percent
last week, spurring outrage among opposition critics.
Colombian news station NTN24 showed a video of what it
called the detention of Ledezma. The images showed nearly a
dozen troops clad in flak jackets and camouflage uniforms
ushering him toward an elevator.
Reuters could not independently confirm the video.
Venezuela has jailed a number of opposition leaders during
the last year including Leopoldo Lopez, who helped spearhead
last year's opposition protests, and Daniel Ceballos, former
mayor of the border city of San Cristobal.
Washington, which endorsed the 2002 coup against Chavez
before backtracking when he returned to power, has repeatedly
denied any attempts to destabilize the Maduro government.
"The United States is not promoting unrest in Venezuela nor
are we attempting to undermine Venezuela's economy or its
government," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on
Thursday. "We remain Venezuela's largest trading partner."
