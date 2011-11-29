* Italian company irked socialist leader in milk dispute
* Case underlines tensions for private businesses
CARACAS, Nov 29 Italy's Parmalat (PLT.MI)
apologized on Tuesday to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez after
a highly public spat over alleged milk hoarding by the dairy
company's local unit in the South American nation.
"We respectfully address you to offer our most sincere
apologies," Parmalat said in a letter to Chavez published by
local media, saying it had failed to communicate its position
clearly over authorities' confiscation of some milk.
The affair underlines the delicate nature of doing business
in Venezuela, where Chavez is trying to implant radical
socialist policies and frequently lashes out at private
companies deemed to be putting up obstacles.
The former soldier - who is running for re-election in 2012
after recent cancer treatment - has nationalized huge swaths of
Venezuela's economy and said he will not hesitate to take over
more if they obstruct his government's reforms.
With the high cost of living a sensitive electoral issue,
the government is taking a close look at the food sector and
has implemented a law to set new price caps and authorize
checks for speculation.
In the Parmalat case, authorities confiscated some of its
milk products last week and accused the company of hoarding. It
responded by saying the government was shooting itself in the
foot because some products were for state bodies.
That prompted a furious reaction from Chavez, who accused
them of "bourgeois" behavior and treating his government like
"idiots". He ordered an official probe. [ID:nN1E7AR0EK]
But Parmalat moved quickly to try and assuage his anger
with its florid statement in major Venezuelan papers
apologizing for the "ill feeling" caused..
"In no way did we intend to minimize the effort your
honorable government and other public bodies make in favor of
food supplies on a national level and the protection of
consumers, of which we are co-participators and active
collaborators for the good of Venezuelans," it wrote.
"Rest assured we will keep working positively ...
collaborating with all the important initiatives suggested by
your government."
The Italian company, present in more than 40 countries,
began working in Venezuela in 1995 and has seven plants around
the OPEC nation, mainly in western states.
