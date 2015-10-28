CARACAS Oct 28 Venezuela's state oil company is in the process of paying its $1.4 billion 2015 bond, PDVSA President Eulogio del Pino said on Wednesday.

"We are paying. The transfer is finishing," Del Pino, who is also the oil minister said at a congressional finance committee hearing. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)