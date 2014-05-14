BRIEF-Moody's affirms Cambodia's B2 issuer rating
* Moody's affirms Cambodia's B2 issuer rating; Maintains stable outlook
CARACAS May 14 Venezuela's state oil company announced on Wednesday the issue of a new $5 billion PDVSA 2024 bond with a 6 percent coupon via a private placement in the financial sector.
"The funds obtained will be used for PDVSA's corporate aims, to finance investment projects including investment for the nation's social development," it said in a statement, adding that maturities would be in 2022, 2023 and 2024. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Moody's affirms Cambodia's B2 issuer rating; Maintains stable outlook
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.