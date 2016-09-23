CARACAS, Sept 23 Venezuela's state oil company
Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said on Friday oil service
companies that won $3.2 billion in contracts to drill wells in
the crude-rich Orinoco Belt would supply $700 million in
financing for the projects.
PDVSA has awarded major contracts to drill wells
in the Orinoco, although sources close to the matter said some
foreign partners had complaints the tender was rushed and that
structural problems could hinder projects.
Hurt by low oil prices and a steep recession at home, PDVSA
has asked bidders to provide financing themselves and be repaid
in future oil production, according to company documents seen by
Reuters.
PDVSA said in an English language statement on Friday that
the deals "will be marked by a new scheme that involves 700
million dollars financing by participating companies."
"Under this type of contracting, PDVSA and its service
providers act under the principle of shared responsibility in
drilling, and well completion and connection operations," the
statement said.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
further details.
Schlumberger NV, Oklahoma-based Horizontal Well
Drillers, and Venezuelan contractor Y&V won contracts to drill a
total of 480 wells in three joint ventures between PDVSA and
foreign partners.
Horizontal Well Drillers has a 48-month credit line from
Canada's Callidus Capital for $350 million to finance the
project, a PDVSA document seen by Reuters shows.
Callidus Capital describes itself as offering "creative
funding solutions to companies that cannot access traditional
lending sources."
Y&V has secured a credit line from commodities trader Burj
Petroleum Corporation for up to $250 million, according to a
separate PDVSA document seen by Reuters.
