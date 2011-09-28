* Focus on 14.7 tcf Mariscal Sucre project

* Previous talks have failed to find partners

* Signs cooperation deal with France's Technip (Updates with Technip cooperation agreement, paragraphs 5-6)

By Enrique Andres Pretel

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 27 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is still seeking partners for its 14.7 trillion cubic feet Mariscal Sucre offshore gas project, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

PDVSA director Orlando Chacin also told reporters in the coastal town of Puerto La Cruz that Venezuela expected to stop importing natural gas from neighboring Colombia in 2014.

South America's biggest crude oil producer is sitting on some of the world's largest offshore gas reserves, experts say, but it has yet to begin producing any commercial gas.

"We are looking for partners for Mariscal Sucre. We're not desperate, but we are open (to possible associations)," Chacin told reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference.

In a new agreement unveiled by Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez on Tuesday, Venezuela signed a cooperation deal with French group Technip TECF.PA to work in the Dragon field, which is within the Mariscal Sucre project.

"With this agreement we will be able to begin the work ... that will bring the country 300 million cubic feet of gas a day by 2012," Ramirez said in a statement.

In February, Venezuela picked at least four companies from China, Malaysia, Russia and Algeria to bid to be involved in developing the long-delayed Mariscal Sucre project, sources at the companies told Reuters. [ID:nN15180679]

It was not immediately clear what happened to those talks.

PDVSA suffered a setback May 2010 when a gas exploration rig it was operating sank at Mariscal Sucre. But officials said the accident would not derail the project, nor set back production they said was due to begin there in November 2012.

Last year the government said the nation's gas reserves totaled more than 185 tcf, the ninth-highest in the world.

But fears of rule changes in Venezuela, where President Hugo Chavez has nationalized most of the oil industry, and pricing issues mean PDVSA has struggled to attract investment from foreign companies with the right experience.

Chacin said Venezuela was currently importing some 200 million cubic feet of natural gas from neighboring Colombia.

"In 2014 we expect to reverse the situation and begin exporting gas," he said. (Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Richard Chang)