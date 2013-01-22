BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
CARACAS Jan 22 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated debt rose 15 percent in 2012 from the previous year to reach $40.0 billion, with the increase driven by bond issues used for government expenditures rather than investments in boosting crude output.
The majority of the $5.1 billion debt increase came from $4.1 billion in bonds sold primarily in private transactions with the central bank and other state-owned banks.
Those securities were mostly used to provide dollars to travelers and importers through a bond-swap mechanism linked to the country's complex currency control system.
The bond issues also included locally denominated debt placements equivalent to $698 million used to pay for a government program to increase agricultural production.
PDVSA borrowed a $500 million from China Development Bank to finance the purchase of goods and services.
The company's debt has soared over the last six years despite strong crude prices as it borrowed to finance leftist President Hugo Chavez's social programs.
The company last year took the lead in a major home-building program that gave apartments to tens of thousands of families and is cited as a major factor in Chavez's October re-election.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates