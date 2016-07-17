CARACAS, July 16 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA is in talks with oil services companies to turn unpaid
bills into financial instruments, a process known as
securitization, its president, Eulogio del Pino, said in a
statement on Saturday.
Several oil services companies suspended or slowed
operations this year due to difficulties in obtaining payment
from PDVSA, which is struggling because of low oil prices and a
decaying socialist economy.
Del Pino last month said PDVSA signed financing agreements
with Weatherford International Plc and Halliburton Co
and was close to a deal that would allow Schlumberger
to boost its presence in the OPEC nation.
"We trade commercial debt for financial debt, which allows
them to improve cash flow and to hold instruments with a
financial return in order to manage the low-price environment,"
said del Pino, who also is oil minister.
"The arrangements that we offer ... allow them to continue
operations."
The statement described the operations as a "plan in
development" that was supported by "important drilling and
services companies," without naming which ones were involved in
the discussions.
PDVSA has opened talks to issue $2.5 billion in securities
to settle outstanding invoices to providers, according to
documents Reuters saw in May.
The company said in its 2015 financial report that it had
issued $831 million in such securities this year.
Weak oil markets and an economic crisis have fanned concerns
that PDVSA will be unable to make billions of dollars in bond
payments by the end of the year.
PDVSA and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro insist they
will meet all debt obligations and dismiss default rumors as a
right-wing conspiracy.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)