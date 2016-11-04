CARACAS Nov 4 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA on Friday announced financing deals totaling nearly $1.45
billion with local firm Delta Petroleum and India's ONGC
that will be used to raise production at joint venture
operations.
Venezuelan company Delta Petroleum, which holds a 40
percent stake in the Petrodelta joint venture with PDVSA, will
provide $1.13 billion in financing to boost the joint venture's
output, PDVSA said.
ONGC will provide $318 million to finance increased crude
production at the San Cristobal field, where it holds a 40
percent stake in a joint venture with PDVSA.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr)