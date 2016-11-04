(Adds details on financing agreements and oil production)
By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS Nov 4 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA on Friday signed financing deals totaling nearly $1.45
billion with a local firm and India's ONGC Videsh Limited
to raise production at joint venture operations.
DP Delta Finance, led by the owner of local oil producer
Delta Petroleum, will provide $1.13 billion in financing to
boost output at a joint venture between PDVSA and Delta
Petroleum, PDVSA said.
ONGC will provide $318 million to finance increased crude
production at the joint venture Petrolera Indovenezolana, S.A.,
where it holds a 40 percent stake alongside PDVSA.
"In the middle of the worst crisis of low (oil) prices in
the last four decades, ... financing agreements signed by state
oil companies are an unequivocal demonstration of their capacity
and resources," the government said in a statement.
Delta Petroleum last month became a partner in the
Petrodelta joint venture with PDVSA after buying out
Houston-based Harvest Natural Resources, which had for
years been seeking to exit Venezuela.
PDVSA plans to boost production at Petrodelta, which is 40
percent owned by Delta Petroleum, to 110,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from the current 40,000 bpd over the next five years.
The financing from ONGC is seen boosting output at the San
Cristobal field, operated by the joint venture Petrolera
Indovenezolana, to 40,000 bpd from the current 20,000 bpd. ONGC
holds 40 percent of that joint venture.
The OPEC nation's oil output has slipped this year as low
crude prices and an economic crisis have left it struggling to
obtain resources for investment in its oilfields, which hold the
world's largest petroleum reserves.
Despite Friday's announcement, President Nicolas Maduro
frequently accuses foreign investors of mounting a "financial
blockade" against his socialist government, which he says is
also victim of an "economic war."
PDVSA says the company has in the last two years signed
$10.7 billion in financing deals to boost output in the coming
years by 435,000 barrels per day across eight joint ventures.
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth,
editing by Bernard Orr)