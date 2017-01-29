CARACAS Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday
created an executive vice president post and named new vice
presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of
the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in
the OPEC nation's principal industry.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro kept Eulogio Del Pino as
PDVSA president but created a new post of executive vice
president while naming vice presidents in areas including
finance and exploration.
PDVSA has been dogged for years by corruption ranging from
lucrative smuggling of heavily subsidized fuel to kickbacks and
bribery that led to prosecution of U.S.-based contractors who
did business with the company.
"We have to clean out the corruption that has incubated in
(the oil industry), I call on the oil workers to forcefully
defeat corruption," Maduro said in his weekly broadcast.
"That's why I have asked Eulogio del Pino ... to lead this
new leadership team and focus one hundred percent on the
industry this year."
Leadership changes at PDVSA in recent years have not
significantly altered the company's management style, which has
been characterized by heavy social spending, slumping crude
production, and chronic payment disputes with suppliers.
Maribel Parra, who Maduro identified as a rear admiral in
the armed forces, takes up the newly created post of executive
vice president.
The new finance vice president is Simon Zerpa, who has led a
bilateral Venezuela-China fund through which Caracas has
borrowed billions of dollars from Beijing that it repays in oil
and fuel shipments.
Venezuela is battling triple-digit inflation and a severe
recession as a result of low oil prices and an unraveling
socialist economic system, leaving millions of citizens
struggling to eat and waiting for hours in supermarket lines.
Maduro says his government is a victim of an "economic war"
led by his adversaries.
Corruption at PDVSA was put on display in U.S. courts last
year when businessmen Roberto Rincon and Abraham Shiera pleaded
guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying
bribes to PDVSA officials to secure energy contracts.
Former PDVSA employees also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to
commit money laundering. The company at the time described the
charges as a smear campaign against it.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)