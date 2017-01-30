CARACAS Jan 30 PDVSA's new senior executive
line-up includes a Venezuelan navy rear-admiral, Hugo Chavez's
former Twitter manager and a leader of the late leftist
president's failed 1992 coup.
The selections, announced as part of a sweeping executive
shakeup of Venezuela's struggling state oil company on Sunday,
suggest former President Chavez's unpopular successor Nicolas
Maduro is strengthening his grip on the enterprise that powers
the OPEC country's economy.
Maduro said the overhaul was aimed at stamping out
corruption at the company that oversees the world's biggest oil
reserves and has been linked to major bribery cases in the
United States.
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino, a
Stanford-educated engineer, was kept on, but most of his top
executives, several with long oil careers, were removed.
With little to no oil industry expertise on their resumes,
the replacements draw heavily from Venezuela's political and
military arena at a time when PDVSA's production has tumbled to
a two-decade low and the company is struggling with export
delays and refinery outages.
"If it was very bad (before), with these people who have no
experience it's going to be even worse," said Francisco Ibarra,
an economist with Caracas think-tank Econometrica. "I don't know
how much worse."
To be sure, PDVSA's outgoing executives were also openly
pro-government, and the oil industry has declined significantly
under their watch.
But current and former PDVSA employees, consultants and
executives at foreign companies are privately expressing worries
the new heads have scant knowledge of the oil industry.
Maribel Parra, for instance, a rear admiral whose career has
largely been in the armed forces, will run the newly created
executive vice-presidency with no apparent experience in the
energy sector.
Ismel Serrano, tapped to run the key commerce and supply
division, was identified in a state TV interview as a
coordinator of Chavez's widely followed Twitter account and has
since worked under Tareck El Aissami, the former governor of
Aragua state whom Maduro appointed as vice president earlier
this month.
Guillermo Blanco, appointed to lead the refinery division,
was a captain who participated in Chavez's failed coup in the
1990s and went on to work in the Oil Ministry.
Maduro also created two new external board positions,
tapping members of PDVSA's worker-led "strategic socialist
plan."
'REDDER THAN RED'
Critics say PDVSA has grown increasingly political,
mismanaged and corrupt since Chavez was elected in 1998.
The former lieutenant colonel purged PDVSA's ranks in
response to a crippling strike in 2002-2003, firing thousands
and replacing them with loyalists. Rafael Ramirez, the former
oil czar, famously vowed the company would be "redder than red"
and sent workers to state rallies.
He was replaced in 2014 by Del Pino, a low-profile
technocrat, suggesting that depressed oil prices and operational
problems were pushing PDVSA to adopt a more pragmatic stance.
But Del Pino has struggled to overhaul the company, crippled
by Venezuela's strict currency controls that stymie imports and
PDVSA's mandate to fund welfare programs.
PDVSA denies the mismanagement allegations, saying there is
an international right-wing media campaign aimed at sullying
its reputation.
The company says it drives social progress in Venezuela and
that it is moving to clean up corruption that has long plagued
the oil-rich country.
PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment about the
leadership changes.
With Venezuela's economy in a tailspin, industry players
worry that a more compliant PDVSA might increase cash transfers
to the government.
"This change means more political control," an executive at
a foreign company in Caracas said.
The shuffle comes after Maduro added Socialist Party allies
to the central bank and economic vice presidency, which his
political rivals say are also signs of consolidating power.
