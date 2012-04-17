GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
CARACAS, April 17 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA posted net profits on Tuesday of $4.49 billion for 2011, up from $3.16 billion in 2010, on total revenue of $124.8 billion last year.
Publishing its annual figures for 2011, the company said Venezuela's oil production last year was 2.99 million barrels per day, and oil exports were 2.47 million bpd in 2011. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
Feb 23 U.S. fishing and conservation groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, seeking to protect wild salmon threatened by rising water temperatures attributed in part to climate change in two major rivers of the Pacific Northwest.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 France's Engie SA, looking to sell a coal-fired power station in Australia that could fetch $1 billion, expects to attract more interest from international firms than local players, its Asia Pacific head said.