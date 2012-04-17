CARACAS, April 17 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA posted net profits on Tuesday of $4.49 billion for 2011, up from $3.16 billion in 2010, on total revenue of $124.8 billion last year.

Publishing its annual figures for 2011, the company said Venezuela's oil production last year was 2.99 million barrels per day, and oil exports were 2.47 million bpd in 2011. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)