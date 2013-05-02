CUMANA, Venezuela May 2 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has no immediate plans to issue bonds, the company's finance director said on Thursday.

"Right now there are no instructions (to issue) and we are not working on any bond issues," Victor Aular told reporters on the sidelines of a PDVSA event in the eastern city of Cumana.

Borrowing by PDVSA has been a key source of financing for Venezuela's government in recent years. The firm issued $3 billion last year and more than $10 billion in 2011.

The OPEC nation has used bond issues to improve the flow of dollars through its currency control system.

Separately, a PDVSA refining official said the 645,000 barrel per day (bpd) Amuay refinery was running at 490,000 bpd nine months after a blast that killed more than forty people and caused extensive damage.

The 955,000 bpd Paraguana Refining Complex, which includes Amuay and the neighboring Cardon refinery, was operating at 728,000 bpd, the complex's manager Jesus Luongo told reporters.