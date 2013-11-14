CARACAS Nov 14 PDVSA president Rafael Ramirez said the Venezuelan state oil company's new $4.5 billion bond offer is starting on Thursday.

In its second largest issue, PDVSA is selling $1.5 billion to the central bank while offering the remaining $3 billion to service providers to pay down billions of dollars in debts. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)