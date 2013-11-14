Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
CARACAS Nov 14 PDVSA President Rafael Ramirez said the Venezuelan state oil company's new $4.5 billion bond offer is starting on Thursday.
In its second largest issue, PDVSA is selling $1.5 billion to the central bank while offering the remaining $3 billion to service providers to pay down billions of dollars in debts.
In comments to reporters, Ramirez also said that Venezuela hoped to reach production of 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2014, from around 3 million now.
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.