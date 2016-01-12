* PDVSA faces hefty debt payments amid oil slump
* Venezuela pushes OPEC action, hopes for meeting
(Adds details on China loan, context)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, Jan 12 Venezuela's PDVSA is still
mulling a potential bond refinancing, its president said on
Tuesday, referring to a proposal floated by the state oil
company to seek an extension on payments for bonds maturing this
year and next.
"We're evaluating it," PDVSA president and Oil
Minister Eulogio del Pino told Reuters as he and other
executives carried a huge Venezuelan flag during an oil workers
march in downtown Caracas.
"We're evaluating a whole series of economic measures that
the president will announce soon," he added, without giving
details.
Del Pino told local media in November that PDVSA was mulling
a proposal to extend the payment for bonds that mature in 2016
and 2017 to 2018 and 2019, when the company has a lighter
payment load. He said this would give better value for investors
too because it would help PDVSA's growth and performance.
PDVSA faces around $5.2 billion in debt payments this year
as the country, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries OPEC), is buffeted by low oil prices and a
severe recession.
Silence about basic economic indicators, which the central
bank has not released in a year, is a major concern for
investors scrutinizing Venezuela's ability to pay debt.
Government officials dismiss market default speculation as a
right-wing smear campaign, and President Nicolas Maduro stresses
the country last year covered roughly $10.5 billion debt
payments, even reducing imports in the scarcity-hit country.
But the slump in oil prices, which on Tuesday briefly fell
below $30 a barrel, has some in the market nervous.
VENEZUELA PUSHES OPEC MEETING
Venezuela has for months urged a meeting between OPEC and
non-OPEC countries to stem the oil price slide, but OPEC kingpin
Saudi Arabia has kept production high to defend global market
share rather than cut output to support prices.
The United Arab Emirates moved to quash talk of a potential
emergency OPEC meeting after Nigeria's oil minister said on
Tuesday a "couple" of members had requested a gathering.
Del Pino said they were still pushing for an OPEC meeting.
"We're waiting," del Pino said, adding that Saudi Arabia's
strategy of favoring volumes over prices was "incorrect."
"We're reaching a point where this meeting is inevitable,"
he said.
Oil prices have energy companies across the world reeling.
In neighboring Brazil, Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
the state-controlled oil producer, on Tuesday slashed its
investment plan for the third time in just over six months as it
tries to preserve cash to pay its debt.
Del Pino said the music-filled march in Venezuela, which
included a blow-up figure of late leftist leader Hugo Chavez,
showcased that PDVSA, unlike other companies, would not be
slashing jobs but would instead seek "creative" solutions amid a
cash crunch.
So far roughly $2 billion of a $5 billion Chinese loan
negotiated with PDVSA has been allocated to oil projects
including in the heavy crude Orinoco belt and to reactivate the
over 1,000 inactive wells in the western Maracaibo Lake, del
Pino added.
"The loan is disbursed as the project advances. It's not a
deposit," del Pino stressed, before walking on to Miraflores
presidential palace with hundreds of PDVSA workers who are set
to receive a salary increase amid raging inflation.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Tom Brown)