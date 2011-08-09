* Operations to normalize 2 days after blackout

* upgraders process up to 620,000 bpd at full capacity

CARACAS, Aug 9 Four crude upgraders shut by a blackout in Venezuela's Orinoco oil belt should be running at full capacity by Wednesday, a source at the state-owned PDVSA told Reuters on Tuesday.

The South American OPEC nation has suffered frequent electrical failures in its oil industry installations, reducing crude exports and inventories over the past few years.

The latest incident occurred on Monday and also affected a mixing plant, a loading and storage terminal and a petrochemical facility.

"We expect to reactivate the upgrader complex between tonight and Wednesday," said a source in PDVSA who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The affected upgraders are Petropiar, operated jointly by PDVSA and Chevron (CVX.N); Petromonagas, operated by PDVSA and BP (BP.L) (BP.N); Petrocedeno, operated by Total (TOTF.PA) and Statoil STL.OIL and Petroanzoategui, fully owned by PDVSA.

The upgraders can process up to 620,00 barrels per day (bpd) of extra heavy crude.

The source said operations would also return to normal on Wednesday at the Sinovensa facility, which mixes super heavy Orinoco crude with lighter crude and is partly-owned by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by David Gregorio)