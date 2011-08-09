* Operations to normalize 2 days after blackout
* upgraders process up to 620,000 bpd at full capacity
CARACAS, Aug 9 Four crude upgraders shut by a
blackout in Venezuela's Orinoco oil belt should be running at
full capacity by Wednesday, a source at the state-owned PDVSA
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The South American OPEC nation has suffered frequent
electrical failures in its oil industry installations, reducing
crude exports and inventories over the past few years.
The latest incident occurred on Monday and also affected a
mixing plant, a loading and storage terminal and a
petrochemical facility.
"We expect to reactivate the upgrader complex between
tonight and Wednesday," said a source in PDVSA who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The affected upgraders are Petropiar, operated jointly by
PDVSA and Chevron (CVX.N); Petromonagas, operated by PDVSA and
BP (BP.L) (BP.N); Petrocedeno, operated by Total (TOTF.PA) and
Statoil STL.OIL and Petroanzoategui, fully owned by PDVSA.
The upgraders can process up to 620,00 barrels per day
(bpd) of extra heavy crude.
The source said operations would also return to normal on
Wednesday at the Sinovensa facility, which mixes super heavy
Orinoco crude with lighter crude and is partly-owned by China
National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
