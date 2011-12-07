* Oil company is financial motor of Chavez policies
* First half results show more profit and debt
* Net income up 50 pct, debt up 42 pct
(adds confirmation, details)
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Dec 7 State oil company PDVSA more
than tripled contributions to President Hugo Chavez's social
programs and development fund in the first half of 2011
compared to the same period last year, company results show.
PDVSA's first-half figures, seen by Reuters on Wednesday,
showed a massive, ten-fold hike in contribution to Chavez's
off-budget special development fund Fonden to $7.3 billion,
compared with $691 million during the same period of 2010.
Transfers to existing "missions" -- the social projects in
slums and other poor areas that have assured Chavez's
popularity among the poor in a 13-year rule -- nearly doubled
to $8.5 billion from $4.5 billion.
A new "Great Housing Mission", under which Chavez hopes to
solve Venezuela's two million housing unit deficit in coming
years, took another $2.4 billion, the results showed.
The total increase in contributions to the state over the
period -- from $5.2 billion to $18.2 billion -- was in keeping
with an accelerating spending spree by the government ahead of
a 2012 presidential vote.
Despite recent cancer treatment, the socialist Chavez is
seeking reelection and counting on massive support from the
poor majority among Venezuela's 29 million people.
The OPEC member's state oil company has long been the South
American nation's financial motor, but critics say the Chavez
government is bleeding it dry and failing to give
accountability for billions of dollars in oil revenues.
Fonden is a discretionary fund the government says is used
for development projects, but which critics say has spawned
corruption and secrecy.
Net income rose 50 percent in the first half to $4 billion,
due to the healthy price of crude and less tax.
Revenues rose 37 percent to $64.1 billion.
But PDVSA's total debt also soared to $31.2 billion at the
end of the first half of 2011, compared with $21.9 billion at
the same time last year, according to the PDVSA figures.
Of that, a whopping $9.3 billion is owed to suppliers.
Analysts say PDVSA's debt profile is worrying given
upcoming maturing bonds and the need for multibillion of
investments in the extra heavy crude Orinoco Belt to boost
national production in coming years.
The first half figures also showed that operating costs
rose to $60.8 billion, compared with $38.9 billion between
January and June of last year.
Crude output in the first half was up a fraction to 2.986
million barrels per day, with the average production cost at
$6.33 per barrel compared to $4.04 for the same period 2010.
