CARACAS Feb 23 A recently-announced Venezuelan
military company will provide services to state oil company
PDVSA, especially in terms of security in the
crime-ridden OPEC country, the company's president said on
Tuesday.
Some industry observers and opposition leaders had
speculated the company, Camimpeg, was a potential mechanism to
shield assets from being seized in the event of a debt default.
But PDVSA president and Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said
the company is designed to provide services and support in the
country with the world's largest oil reserves.
"It will help PDVSA in all the necessary areas. For instance
in border areas, we're going to increase our security, in
operational issues where our soldiers are perfectly prepared,"
Del Pino told reporters on Tuesday as he exited the National
Assembly.
Venezuela's national crime pandemic - the United Nations
says the country has one of the world's highest murder rates -
is a growing headache for the oil industry, a recent Reuters
investigation found.
Foreign oil companies operating in Venezuela have been
clamoring for more protection, especially in the vast and
isolated oil fields of the heavy crude Orinoco Belt.
Further details on the new company were not immediately
available.
A PDVSA branch known as PDVSA Servicios used to provide many
key services to oil fields but appears to have faded away in the
last year.
Government critics say the announcement of the new army-led
firm lacks transparency and shows Venezuela's already prominent
military is gaining more power.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
