CARACAS Nov 26 Venezuela's PDVSA is
prepared for tough times ahead in the international oil market,
the new head of the state oil company said a day before OPEC
meet to discuss their response to price falls.
"There are difficult times ahead, complicated times in terms
of the oil market," Eulogio del Pino, who took the reins of
PDVSA in September, said on Wednesday during a natural gas
conference on Margarita island.
"Let me tell you: we are prepared for the worst scenarios,"
he added, without providing details of PDVSA's plans to deal
with lower prices.
Financially strained Venezuela is one of the most hawkish
members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
and is pushing for output cuts to prop up prices.
The South American country was the first to call for an
emergency meeting to halt the slide in prices that have
collapsed by a third since June. It then sent its Foreign
Minister Rafael Ramirez, until recently oil minister and head of
PDVSA, to visit Mexico, Algeria, Iran, Qatar, and Russia to seek
support for a production cut.
"Our Foreign Minister Ramirez made an extraordinary effort,"
del Pino said. "He visited nearly half the world in a week and
he got ahead of OPEC by proposing yesterday's meeting... putting
forth the rational point of view Venezuela and PDVSA have always
pushed for."
But Tuesday's pre-OPEC talks yielded no agreement on how to
address the growing oil glut.
And OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and fellow member the United
Arab Emirates signaled on Wednesday they were unlikely to push
for a major change in oil output in Vienna.
That would be a blow to Venezuela's flailing economy, which
is widely believed to be in recession, and would also highlight
the country's diminished influence in OPEC.
Given the economic crisis, Venezuela's government is
desperate for high oil prices to help pay arrears with private
companies, looming debt payments, and expensive social programs
that are the backbone of its support among the poor.
Ramirez - and not new Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez - remains
Venezuela's main OPEC representative, demonstrating his
continued power within the government of President Nicolas
Maduro.
