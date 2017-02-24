UPDATE 2-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
CARACAS Feb 24 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it expects an arbitration panel in Paris to reach a decision on its dispute with PetroSaudi Oil Services Ltd over an offshore drilling rig in the final months of this year.
PDVSA is seeking damages for what it says was "poor performance" by the rig which worked in the Caribbean waters off Venezuela's eastern Sucre state.
"The Arbitral Tribunal, which has heard the reasons for the contractual disputes, is expected to issue a Final Award during the fourth quarter of this year," the company said in a statement.
"PDVSA will tirelessly pursue all means to defend its assets, which belong to the Venezuelan people," it added.
PetroSaudi International, the parent company of PetroSaudi Oil Services Ltd, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.
ASTANA, June 16 The estimated cost of a project to boost output at the Karachaganak gas condensate field in Kazakhstan has been halved from last year's $9 billion, a senior Kazakh energy official said on Friday.