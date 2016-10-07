(Adds quotes, details, background)
CARACAS Oct 7 Spain's Repsol is
providing a credit line of up to $1.2 billion to boost oil
output at a joint venture it runs with Venezuelan state oil
company PDVSA, the companies announced on Friday.
The funds will be used for the Petroquiriquire joint
venture, where PDVSA has a 60 percent stake and Repsol the rest.
Annual production at the three fields in the states of
Zulia, Trujillo, and Monagas currently averages some 41,600
barrels per day, according to Repsol.
"Today we've achieved, after very long conversations, a
financing deal that will allow us to double production," said
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino after a signing ceremony at the
Miraflores presidential palace in the capital Caracas. He said
production was around 30,000 bpd.
Repsol confirmed the agreement, whose negotiations began
three years ago.
"This agreement entails a credit line that will be used for
investments at Petroquiriquire in the next five years," the
company said in a statement later on Friday, mentioning drilling
and well-reactiviation projects.
The fine print of the agreement was not disclosed.
OPEC member Venezuela is reeling from low oil prices and a
dysfunctional state-led economy that has plunged it into a deep
recession and caused a tumble in crude output this year.
Cash-strapped PDVSA is looking for fresh investments from
foreign companies as it seeks to stop the output fall.
