MARACAIBO, Venezuela, June 17 Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA and Rosneft are negotiating a deal
that could see the Russian oil major lend its South American
counterpart $5 billion dollars, a source close to the
negotiations said on Wednesday.
In return, the source said, Rosneft wants to increase
participation in the Petromonagas joint venture, invest in and
export gas instead of selling it at a major discount on the
price-controlled local market, gain more control of operations
and oil sales, and increase security at operations.
