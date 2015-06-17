(Adds details on deal, context)
By Alexandra Ulmer
MARACAIBO, Venezuela, June 17 Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA and Rosneft are negotiating a
financing deal under which the Russian oil major could lend its
South American counterpart $5 billion, a source close to the
negotiations said on Wednesday.
In return, the source said, Rosneft wants to increase
participation in the Petromonagas joint venture, invest in and
export gas instead of selling it at a major discount on the
price-controlled local market, gain more control of operations
and oil sales, and increase security at operations.
The potential $5 billion would be disbursed gradually, with
some used to shore up Rosneft's joint ventures and some going to
PDVSA itself.
PDVSA's president, Eulogio del Pino, was due in St.
Petersburg this week to continue negotiations, according to the
source, who said the talks were likely to continue for a while
longer.
"Rosneft is going to push for this," the source said, asking
not to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the
matter.
PDVSA was not immediately available for comment.
Venezuela is chasing investment to meet ambitious oil
production goals and to try to counter a biting economic crisis.
Rosneft is seeking to heighten its international presence
and sees Venezuela, an OPEC member, as a stepping stone to
other Latin American nations.
PDVSA on Tuesday said it is to receive a $5 billion loan
from China in the coming months for crude oil projects.
That is likely part of a $10 billion loan a
PDVSA source earlier this year said Venezuela had negotiated
with the Development Bank of China, half for oil projects.
Extra financing would grant PDVSA a breather amid a tumble
in oil prices and restricted cash flow due to social welfare
projects and currency controls. Venezuela relies on oil for 96
percent of its foreign income.
As part of the package, Rosneft is keen to have tighter
control of its Venezuelan operations and increase the number of
its staff at joint ventures, for instance.
It also wants security to be increased at the vast and
remote Orinoco belt, where thieves at times target oil
installations and foreign executives.
