CARACAS, Sept 13 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is preparing a bond swap that would allow investors to trade bonds maturing in 2017 for a new issue maturing in 2020, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said in televised comments on Tuesday.

The new bond has been given a positive evaluation by three ratings agencies, Del Pino said. (Reporting by Caracas newsroomm, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dan Grebler)