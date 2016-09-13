UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CARACAS, Sept 13 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is preparing a bond swap that would allow investors to trade bonds maturing in 2017 for a new issue maturing in 2020, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said in televised comments on Tuesday.
The new bond has been given a positive evaluation by three ratings agencies, Del Pino said. (Reporting by Caracas newsroomm, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dan Grebler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts