Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
CARACAS Oct 12 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday night it was again extending a deadline for a bond swap to Oct. 17 from Oct. 12.
The cash-strapped company had already extended the first deadline earlier this month and said that bondholder participation was below a key threshold.
PDVSA last month offered to swap $7.1 billion in outstanding issues for a new bond, backed by its U.S. subsidiary Citgo Holding Inc, to boost its cash-strapped coffers.
But the proposal drew market scepticism, so the Caracas-based company late last month sweetened the terms, offering more 2020 bonds in exchange for bonds maturing in 2017. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bill Rigby)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)