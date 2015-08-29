CARACAS Aug 28 An 80-year-old Venezuelan woman
died, possibly from trampling, in a scrum outside a state
supermarket selling subsidized goods, the opposition and media
said on Friday.
The melee at the store in Sabaneta, the birthplace of former
Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was the latest such incident in
the South American nation where economic hardship and food
shortages are creating long queues and scuffles.
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition said Maria Aguirre
died and another 75 people were injured - including five
security officials - in chaotic scenes when National Guard
troops sought to control a 5,000-strong crowd with teargas.
"Due to the shortage of food ... the desperation is
enormous," local opposition politician Andres Camejo said,
according to the coalition's website. It published a photo of an
elderly woman's body lying inert on a concrete floor.
Camejo said thieves had also attacked the crowd, members of
which were seeking to buy cheap food on offer at an outlet of
the state's Mercal supermarket chain in Barinas state.
There was no confirmation of the incident by authorities.
El Universal newspaper reported that Aguirre was knocked to
the ground during jostling in the crowd, while the
pro-opposition El Nacional said she was crushed in a stampede.
Another person was killed and dozens detained following
looting of supermarkets in Venezuela's southeastern city of
Ciudad Guayana earlier this month.
President Nicolas Maduro accuses opponents of deliberately
stirring up trouble, exaggerating incidents, and sabotaging the
economy to try and bring down his socialist government.
Critics, though, say incidents of unrest are symptoms of the
increasing hardships Venezuela's 29 million people are facing
due to a failed state-led economic model. Low oil prices are
exacerbating economic tensions in the OPEC nation.
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Paul Tait)