UPDATE 1-India NSE share index hits record, rupee at 17-mth high as Fed sticks to gradual pace
* But doubts remain abt sustainability of Indian rally (Updates with quote, details, background)
CARACAS Feb 24 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Anglo-French oil firm Perenco are in talks for a $600 million financing deal to boost production at the Petrowarao joint venture, Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Monday.
PDVSA since the start of last year has brought in close to $10 billion in financing from joint venture partners to help boost stalled oil production, shoring up its financing after it sharply cut back on bond issues.
"Perenco is going to bring another $600 million more, just like we've been doing with other countries," Ramirez said.
PDVSA hopes to reach a similar deal with Venezuelan oil company Suelopetrol for $300 million to help boost output at a joint venture in western Venezuela, he said. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* But doubts remain abt sustainability of Indian rally (Updates with quote, details, background)
March 16Avic Aviation High Technology Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/BJb7Em Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.